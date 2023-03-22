Home Disadvantage – Lopez warns Belfast support will be Conlan’s downfall

World Champion Luis Alberto Lopez [27(15)-2] says it could be home disadvantage for Michael Conlan [18(9)-1(1)] on May 27, going as far as to predict the famous Belfast support will prove his downfall.

Conlan Boxing believe they have pulled off a coup of sorts by persuading the Mexican to come to Belfast to make the first defence of his IBF featherweight world title.

“El Venado” will put his featherweight strap on the line against the Olympic medal winner at the SSE Arena, a venue with cauldron potential that has proven important in major fights previously.

However, the champion warns not only will the famous Belfast fight followers be of no help to the local favourite they will be a hindrance, as their support will fuel the visiting champion.

“The louder they cheer for Michael, the harder I will fight. The IBF title will remain in Mexico. May 27 will be a special night for me, and Michael’s fans will go home disappointed,” the Mexican said.

Lopez from Mexicali, Mexico, is well traveled and has such a good record away from home he has developed a ‘road warrior’ rep.

The Top Rank featherweight has beaten Andy Vences, Gabriel Flores Jr, Isaac Lowe, and of course Josh Warrington in a hostile Leeds Arena away from home. He is adamant Belfast doesn’t frighten him.

“I am a road warrior. Traveling to my opponent’s home country doesn’t faze me,” Lopez said. “I won my world title in Leeds, and now it’s time to defend it in Belfast.”