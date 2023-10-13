Home Comforts for Connor Kerr ahead of second debut

Connor Kerr is delighted he will be that bit more comfortable in the ring as he experiences home comforts for the first time as a pro.

It’s a case of debut 2.0 for the 28-year-old when he goes to work at the Girdwood Community Hub on Saturday night.

The super featherweight hopeful, whose official paid bow played out at the Market Hall in Abergavenny, Wales, is excited to fight in front of his home support for the first time and is happy that will happen in his second fight.

The Daniel Anderson-trained boxer believes he will be better equipt to put on a show having already rid himself of some rust in July.

Kerr believes both, he and as a result his fans, will also benefit from an extra camp and the experience banked making his debut.

“It’s great, it’s like a debut all over again and it is on a great card where I have plenty of support coming,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s good to have already got past the debut nerves and get the ring rust off in the first one so, in a way, I’m glad it has happened the way it has. I’ve a bit of momentum now rather than coming back from being heavy and injured. I feel a lot better this time around, not that I didn’t feel good the last time, I just feel as If I’m back to being razor-sharp with plenty of good sparring in camp and so forth.

“I feel ten times better this time around and I am raring to go in the Girdwood on Saturday night.”

The Ian Gaughran-managed prospect faces fight centurian Luke Fash over four rounds on an anticipated MHD card that includes a title fight for Conor Quinn and an Irish welterweight title clash between Owen O’Neill and Declan Geraghty.

He expects the experienced journeyman to come and have a go on the TG4-streamed bill but warns he’ll be more than equipped to deal with what comes his way.

“I’ve seen a clip off his last fight and he is aggressive,” he adds. “He likes to come forward so I’ll be expecting that from him. But I can box if he wants or stand in the middle of the ring with him. Dan the Man has a game plan for all sorts of styles so we will get the job done either way.”

Reflecting on his debut win, Kerr said: “My first performance was good. I was in against a decent lightweight and I am a featherweight so I didn’t try and do anything stupid. I didn’t rush in all guns blazing so it showed a mature performance,” he adds before discussing the differences that stood out to him between the pro and amateur game.

“The pace is a bit slower. I got out of the ring thinking I should have turned the screw a lot more but as I say I was back from a long lay of due to injury and in against a decent lightweight, so it was more about getting the ring rust off and getting the win and not doing anything stupid.”

Photo credit Mark Mead