Home and Away- Senan Kelly fights Irish-based Aussie on April 1

Senan Kelly[3-0] will be both home and away when he takes on an undefeated Australian at the National Stadium on April 1.

The Ballyfermot-trained prospect has agreed to fight Darragh Keogh [3-0] on the Jason Quigley topped ‘The Return’ card at the home of Irish boxing.

Interestingly enough the Irish fighter populates the away corner, similarly to his ABC stablemate Tony McGylnn of Dublin who fights Belfast’s James McGivern on the South Circular Road.

Irish Aussie Keogh is signed to the show’s promoter Elite Sheer and as such will be the home fighter.

Kelly confirmed the interesting match-up when speaking to Irish-boxing.com over the weekend.

“I’m fighting again on April 1st against Darragh Keogh,” he said I was hoping for a 6 rounder but it’s scheduled for a 4. Kind of sh1t but it is what it is.”

Kelly goes into the fight not long after ending a three-year absence from the ring. The Kildare boxer put a shoulder injury behind him when beating Jake Osgood in Glasgow late last month.

“it was great to be back in the ring after such a long time out from the injury. I’ve been training so didn’t feel much ring rust. The shoulder was fine, feels pretty good so delighted it’s all going so well.”

Kelly came back with a points win but feels he should have been handed a stoppage victory.

“I felt bad for my opponent to be honest. I taught the ref done a bad job letting the fight continue after the second round but I understand that he’s a journeyman and he needs to work.”