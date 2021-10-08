Home Advantage – Jason Quigley Expecting Massive Boston Support

Jason Quigley [19(14)-1] believes he will have as close as possible to home advantage despite traveling to Demetrius Andrade’s backyard to challenge for the WBO middleweight title next month.

The Donegal middleweight takes on the two-weight world champion at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire on November 19 – live worldwide on DAZN.

The fight plays out just two hours from ‘Boo Boo’s’ base of Rhodes Island but the Andy Lee trained fighter believes he will attract a huge following in Boston.

Boston more often than not backs the Irish and it’s something Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn pointed to when making the fight.

Quigley has tested the theory before having boxed twice in the area as a pro. He stopped Greg McCoy in Plymouth in 2014 and Daniel Rosario’s evening ended in the sixth round in Quincy in 2018.

The 30-year-old believes the Irish will be out in force as he returns to America’s east coast for the biggest night of his career.

He said: “This will be the next best thing to a hometown fight for me. I’ve seen the support I’ve had when I boxed in Boston twice. Those fights were nowhere near the magnitude of this one. I’m expecting massive Irish support. The Irish will outweigh Andrade fans come fight night.”

Quigley overcame Shane Mosley Jr in May to land the WBO NABO Middleweight title in May and immediately turned his focus to a bigger moment.

Andrade won the vacant WBO World Middleweight title with a win over Walter Kautondokwa in October 2018. Four successful defences – including a January 2020 win over Irishman Luke Keeler – have followed for the 33-year-old Rhode Island native.

The American has been chasing down the likes of Gennady Golovkin and Saul Canelo Alvarez to no avail as well as other champions.

While he might not bring enough to the table in terms of profile and fan clamour to get one of the pound-for-pound stars, Quigley does believe he is an avoided fighter.

“He is a great champion. He has been very avoided in the fight game because of his ability, because of how good he is. Any of the other world champions out there have avoided him because it’s a big risk for them to take.”

Tickets are on sale now for the blockbuster world title quadruple-header as of yesterday.

