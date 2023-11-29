Holy Trinity Show – Agyarko bigs up Belfast club after being reunited with amateur teammates

Caoimhin Agyarko loves the fact Saturday night has the potential to be a Holy show, a Holy Trinity show that is!

The light middleweight contender fights for just the second time this year when he appears on the undercard of Michael Conlan versus Jordan Gill at the SSE Arena on Saturday night.

The Joe McNally-trained Belfast man faces the toughest test of his pro career when he meets Troy Williamson inside the ropes and is hoping to prove he has what it takes to headline professional cards.

However, despite the bid to secure Belfast’s mainman status and lay down a pro marker, Agyarko points out there will be somewhat of an amateur feel to events over the weekend.

Agyarko goes to battle alongside old amateur teammates Sean McComb and Lewis Crocker for the first time since their Holy Trinity days.

All of the Holy Trinity trinity are in big fights with ‘The Public Nuisance’ fighting Sam Maxwell and ‘The Croc’ in all Belfast action with Tyrone McKenna.

“It’s incredible to be fighting alongside Sean and Lewis both in massive fights as well,” he comments.

The 26-year-old, who is a regular down at Holy Trinity when home, also points the fact all three are in meaningful fights on possibly the best-matched show to come to Belfast in recent years is a testament to the world done by the amateur club.

“It’s a credit to Holy Trinity they produce champions and this show shows that.”

Discussing his own fight ‘Black Thunder’ says he is expecting a test but it’s a test he is confident he can pass.

“He’s a good fighter, he’s proved that at domestic level. I know what he brings to the table but I believe the best Caoimhin Agyarko beats the best Troy and I’ll show that on the night.”