Hollywood Debut – KO win for Cork’s Callum Walsh

Callum Walsh wasted little time in introducing himself to pro-fight fans last night going for the Hollywood finish in Hollywood.

The Cork light middleweight put on a show in Hollywood and scored a first round stoppage on his debut.

The 20-year-old set on Earl Henry early and finished the fight before 50 seconds had passed, the Tik Tok favourite winning before there was a minute on the clock.

Walsh relocated to Los Angeles during lockdown and linked up with the legendary Freddie Roach and made his debut out of the Wild Card Gym.

The 2017 European Junior (U16) champion punched for pay for the first time at the swanky Quiet Cannon Country Club in Montebello, California on a card topped by undefeated American prospect Adrian Corona.

KO1 in a matter of seconds last night for Callum Walsh! https://t.co/NfTEHRbgrC pic.twitter.com/lYhgHUBtje — Joe O’Neill (@J0E_90) December 11, 2021

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com before his debut Walsh said: “I’ve adjusted to the pro style very well but I try to mix it up,” Walsh describes. “I try to bring my amateur style into it.

“I change it up all the time, even when I’m sparring, I’ll box four rounds on my toes, boxing and moving, and then I’ll try the next four rounds just standing down, working on that sort of stuff. I have adapted to it really well, though, because I had no other choice, I was just thrown in.

“Freddie’s a very good coach, he’s helped me adapt to the pro style as well, he’s helped a lot.”

Walsh was chief sparring partner for Gabe Rosado ahead of the Philly veteran’s win over Bektemir Melikuziev – both a KO and Upset of the Year contender.

The win sees Walsh open up a 1-0 record, Henry’s slate now reads 0-5.