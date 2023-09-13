‘Hitman’ Stevie McKenna Ready to take Florian Marku Shot

Stevie McKenna feels he may finally have chased Florian Marku down.

‘The Aassian’ has the popular Albanian in his sights for over two years but claims he couldn’t pull the trigger because Sky Sports-aligned welter won’t stand still.

The all-action Monaghan starlet suggests Marku has been avoiding a match-up for two years. The knockout-loving Hennessy Sports fighter says the fight has been put to Ben Shalom of Boxxer, the promoter who works with Sky Sports but has yet to materialize.

However, the older brother of fellow prospect, Aaron McKenna now believes he could now get the fight he is confident will deliver on the entertainment front.

“A fight that could be made is me and Marku,” he told NoSmokeSport.

“It’s a fight I’ve been looking for and for two years he’s been running from it. That’s a fan-friendly fight that people want to see. It would be all-out action. He has a big fan base in Albania, I’ve a big fan base in Ireland. I can’t see why that fight can’t be made. We’ve approached Ben Shalom a few times, he’s the man to make the fight and get it over the line.”

The fact that Marku defeated Waterford’s Dylan Moran last time out could make it a more marketable fight for the Sky platform and Boxxer, while the growth of relationships between McKenna and Sky will also help. However, it has to be noted the well-supported ‘Albanian King’ has never mentioned McKenna as a potential foe and is looking toward Josh Taylor, Conor Benn and the likes.

If he can’t get a fight with Marku, the 26-year-old Smithborough native is happy to share the ring with anyone who will help him progress.

“I’ll fight anyone who will send me in the right direction. I’m one of the most avoided fighters in the UK and Ireland. I want to be active and I want step up fights.”