Hit and Run Victim Larry Fryers Out of October Fight

Larry Fryers has been forced to pull out of his most recent fight after being the victim of a hit-and-run.

The Monaghan fighter was due to trade leather with American Dewayne Zeigler in America on October 5 but has been forced to pull out of the fight after suffering accident-related injuries.

‘Lethal’ was finishing a run earlier this week when he was ‘flung’ up in the air by a car that continued to speed off. Fryers was eventually able to rise to his feet and wave down help but he did suffer injuries that required a short hospital stay.

The injuries were also bad enough to ensure the New York-based Clones native had to pull out of his up-and-coming fight.

Speaking online he said:

While Fryers will be happy more serious damage wasn’t done and that he literally lives to fight another day, it remains disappointing career-wise.

The 23-year-old has had a sensational year to date courtesy of two away corner upset stoppage wins and was confident of adding a third early next month.

However, he now faces some healing time before he can fight again.

