History making Walsh siblings win Aisling Award

History making boxing siblings Aidan and Michaela Walsh‘s 2021 achievements were recognised in Belfast on Saturday night.

The first brother and sister combination to qualify for the boxing tournament at the Olympic Games won the Aisling Sports Awards.

Aidan went on to win bronze via some brilliant displays and was only denied the chance to improve his standing on the podium by injury.

The siblings were nominated for the award along with Bredagh GAC Ladies, St Brigid’s GAC Ladies and St John’s GAC Camogie.

It was confirmed they came out on top at a ceremony at the Europa Hotel on Saturday night.

The Monkstown BC fighters were recognised at the 25th year of the Aisling Awards. 2020 honoured the heroes of the pandemic, but this year it was back to celebrating the sporting achievements – and the Walsh’s were winners.



Explaining why the boxers were nominated [and thus why they won] the organisers said:

“The global pandemic ensured the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo faced a delay of 12 months, but the best things come to those who wait and that is very true of the boxing siblings from West Belfast.

“Boxing out of Monkstown ABC, they both returned to the Olympic qualifying event that was postponed last year and on a glorious June afternoon in Paris, they made a piece of sporting history as they became the first brother and sister combination to qualify for the boxing tournament at the Olympic Games.



“This alone would have been grounds for major celebration, but they went out to Tokyo and while Michaela was desperately unlucky to lose out to Italy’s Irma Testa, she was chief cheerleader for younger brother Aidan who went all the way to the semi-final and picked up a bronze medal – his progress only halted at the last four due to injury.”