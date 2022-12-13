History-making European Championship Squad up nominated for RTE Sports Team of the Year

The history-making Irish Women’s European Boxing team has been nominated for an RTE Sports Award.

The Elite Women’s Team that broke more than one record in Montenegro this year are in the running for the Team of the Year.

The Irish select won seven medals at the tournament, winning Team of the Tournament and proving themselves the best boxing team in Europe by finishing top of the medal table in the process.

Kellie Harrington, Amy Broadhurst and Aoife O’Rourke won gold, Caithlin Fryers and Christina Desmond collected silver while Shannon Sweeney and Michaela Walsh won bronze.

Two Team Ireland boxers’ participation in the tournament ended at the Quarter Final stage with Carly McNaul and Kaci Rock, both losing out to the eventual champions. Niamh Fay, who is just 19, won a European U22 title this year and also competed at the tournament.

Explaining why they were nominated RTE said: “History was made in Montenegro as our Irish women’s boxers topped the medal table at the amateur European Women’s Boxing Championships. A record seven medals – three gold, two silver and two bronze – represented Ireland’s most successful international tournament ever.”

The team competes against the likes of the Irish Rugby Team, Shamrock Rovers, the Irish Senior Ladies football team. Limerick hurlers, Kilkenny camogie, Kerry football, Meath football, Men’s Para Cycling and Double Sculls team for the gong.

Their nomination means boxing and amateur boxing is represented in all the categories with Zaur Antia up for Coach of the Year, Aoife O’Rourke is in Young Sportsperson of the Year contention and Amy Broadhurst and Katie Taylor are among the Sportsperson of the Year nominees.

Team Ireland Squad

48kg: Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s, Mayo

50kg: Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC, Belfast

52kg: Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC, Belfast

54kg: Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin

57kg: Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC, Belfast

60kg: Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s BC, Dublin

63kg: Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s ABC, Newry

66kg: Kaci Rock, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

70kg: Christina Desmond, Dungarvan BC/Garda BC

75kg: Aoife O’Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway

Coaches:

Zauri Antia

John Conlan

Dmitrij Dmitruk

Eoin Pluck

Physio

Rob Tuomey.