History Makers – Broadhurst and O’Rourke Fight for World Gold

Team Ireland’s Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke will make history on Thursday, becoming the first teammates to contest finals in the same Women’s World Championships.

Broadhurst, of St. Bronagh’s ABC Rostrevor, won through to the light welterweight final after victory over Parveen of India

Olympic BC, Galway’s Lisa O’Rourke, sister of Olympian Aoife, earned her place in the light middleweight decider after a come from behind win over home fighter Turkey’s Selma Caliskan.

Both follow in the footsteps of Katie Taylor, who won 5 World Championship golds and 1 bronze during her amateur career, and reigning Tokyo Olympic Champion, Kellie Harrington, who claimed World gold in 2018, and silver in 2016.

Broadhurst’s final, bout 4 of Thursday’s evening session, is against Algeria’s Imane Khelif. O’Rourke takes on Mozambique’s Helena Alcinda Bpanguane in Bout 5 of the same ring and session.

The session begins at 4pm, Irish Time and can be viewed here:

Team Ireland Head Coach, Zauri Antia, says “These World Championships have been fantastic for Irish boxing. The performance of every one of our boxers, some experienced at this level and some gaining world experience, shows their training and preparation was excellent – technically, tactically and physically. Istanbul has been a huge experience for all Team Ireland boxers. Katie Taylor (‘s recent victory over Amanda Serrano) was an inspiration to the women heading in to these World Championships. The women’s performance will inspire the men”. Ireland’s men’s team depart for the European Championships in Yerevan, Armenia, in the early hours of Thursday morning

Team Ireland

48kg Shannon Sweeney, St.Anne’ BCs, Mayo

50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC, Belfast

52kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC, Belfast

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

57kg: Michaela Walsh: Emerald BC, Belfast

63kg Amy Broadhurst: St.Bronagh’s ABC, Rostrevor

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway

75kg Aoife O’Rourke: Olympic BC, Galway

Coaches:

Zauri Antia

John Conlan

Eoin Pluck

Noel Burke