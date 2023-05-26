HISTORY – Jamie Conlan Predicts Special Night for Special Talent

Jamie Conlan has backed his brother to make history on Saturday night.

The former world title challenger believes the special talent will produce a special performance on a special night to register a special achievement.

The Conlan Boxing CEO, says Michael Conlan will become the first Irish male fighter to become both amateur and professional world champion.

The retired fighter formerly known as ‘The Mexican’ believes his brother will outbox Mexican Luis Alberto Lopez to claim the IBF featherweight world title at the SSE Arena on Saturday.

“I truly believe this is a special night, a special moment in Irish boxing history, that Ireland will have its first male amateur world champion becoming a first male professional world champion. I believe Michael is the man to do it,” the older of the two brothers said.

“It is fantastic and we are delighted to bring it to Belfast. A fantastic champion like Luis Alberto Lopez, risking everything and prepared to put it on the line in Belfast is a credit to him,” he added before putting his promoter’s hat on and predicting an entertaining fight.

“This is the best fight on Saturday, the most intriguing fight in the division between two unpredictable fighters who can adapt and adjust. It is not to be missed.”

Conlan has always been his brother’s number 1 fan and backed him to become an Irish great.

Speaking this week he revealed the path didn’t run as smoothly as he first thought but a world title win would make it all worthwhile.

“Watching his progress from the Irish championships through to the Olympic Games and now at world title level – it’s been a fantastic ride with lots of ups and downs.

“We’ve seen the tears, been there for the lows and the highs. It will all be worth it at the end, when we sit down after and we cherish the moments of these nights. It will live for us forever.”