High-Performance coach teams up with Dunne in India

Bernard Dunne has brought Dmitry Dmitruk to India to assist in his bid to turn the country into a boxing powerhouse.

Dmitruk has been appointed as coach of the Indian boxing team, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) confirmed on Tuesday.

The Belarusian native will work with the country’s elite men’s and women’s boxers for the next two years.

The 47-year-old has been impressing in Ireland for over a decade, he set up Spartacus Boxing Club in Tullamore, the fight home of Grainne Walsh among others, and has been a regular face around the High Performance set up, where he was a coach across age groups for 12 years.

The coach will support Indian boxing high-performance director Dunne and will be responsible for preparing the Indian boxers for the 2024 Paris Olympics. He will work alongside the men’s team chief coach CA Kuttappa and women’s team head coach Bhaskar Bhatt, among others.

“India has emerged as a boxing powerhouse in recent times and I am extremely delighted to get the opportunity of coaching this talented group of pugilists. With the experience I have garnered in my career, I am confident that we will continue to achieve similar glory in prestigious tournaments together,” Dmitry Dmitruk said.

“I am excited to start working with the team and contribute to raising the bar of performances over the next couple of years.”