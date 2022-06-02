High Five Additional Needs Boxing Academy Honoured By The Lord Mayor Of Dublin

The Lord Mayor of Dublin Alison Gilliland has bestowed an award on the High Five Additional Needs Boxing Academy, its steering committee and Chair, Paddy Dingle.

High Five began in four clubs: Crumlin, Drimnagh, Palmerstown and St. Catherine’s BCs last October. In that time, over 300 units of training have taken place, delivered by dedicated club coaches who have undergone additional training.

The award recognised Paddy Dingle’s services to boxing and to the communities served by High Five boxing clubs.

In a statement on social media, Paddy said “What a brilliant night in the mansion house. Our High Five additional needs program receiving a award. Thanks to Philip Sutcliffe and our Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland for hosting this event. A special thanks to Una Lowry CEO of DCC Partnership for her support for this initiative and also Eilish Hardiman CEO of the National Children Hospital also all our sponsors whom have contributed over the year. To all our coaches and Volunteers from all clubs. Ciara Plunkett from the IABA for being the driving force to try and make this program a National program around Ireland in the future. Bobby Flood our under 22 European Champion. Mark Ward / TD Sinnfein for supporting Palmerstown boxing club. Patricia Ryan for all her help on setting this program up with myself and especially all the children and parents without you this program would be still a dream this award is for everyone in our High Five Family”