‘He’s that good’ – Frank Warren plotting big year for ‘class act’ Anthony Cacace

Frank Warren wants ‘class act’ Anthony Cacace [19(7)-1(0)] to win a world title in 2022.

The veteran English promoter believes the Belfast super featherweight has all the attributes needed to rule at the 126lbs division – and wants world success for him this year.

‘The Apache’s’ talent has never been in doubt and those within the game, including the likes of Carl Frampton, have often labeled him Belfast’s most naturally talented fighter.

However, that talent has yet to be maximized and his potential remains somewhat unfilled. The 33-year-old has had a stop-start career and never had a real run of big fights. He’s also had his fair share of misfortune particularly after beating Sam Bowen to win the British title, with his first defence postponed as many as four times, not to mention another fight falling through after he defeated Lyon Woodstock.

According to Warren that lack of momentum is the sole reason Cacace hasn’t achieved more in the game and is something he wants to rectify this year.

The Hall of Fame promoter suggests if he can keep the former Emerald and Cyclone fighter busy a world title shot is possible.

“To my mind, ‘The Apache’ is genuinely the best of British across the board and quite simply is a class act when he steps into the ring – skilful and spiteful at the same time,” Warren said.

“The problem has been a lack of momentum. You will recall how many attempts it took to get his first defence against Lyon Woodstock done and a subsequent date fell through due to injury

“If Anthony can put a run of fights together then a world title will be his for the taking because he is that good. I sincerely hope 2022 is the year where things fall into place for Anthony and he can fulfil his world class potential.”

Cacace is world title keen and is confident he could step right in against any of the champs right now. However, it appears he will have to show more patience, although he will take solace in the fact his promoter is bigging up his chances, it at the very least suggests there is a plan in place.