‘He’s a Coward’ – Stevie McKenna Questions Florian Marku’s Heart

Stevie McKenna says he will stop heartless Florian Marku if the fight gets made.

The Smithborough native believes he would be too big for the extremely popular Albanian and predicts the Boxxer fighter wouldn’t have the courage to live up to the onslaught he’d bring.

Noise coming from York Hall after McKenna’s entertaining all-action win over Darren Tetley on Saturday night suggests Boxxer and Sky Sports are now ready to make a mouthwatering McKenna – Marku match up.

If things run smoothly behind the scenes it could even be next for ‘The Hitman’, although he wonders if ‘The Albanian King’ wants it – and is adamant there is only one winner if it is made.

“Who wouldn’t want to see that fight?” he asks when talking to ESBR Boxing.

“But I’d take Marku out of there, he’s not fit for someone like me. He is only a wee small man and he has no heart. He wouldn’t be fit for me and he is too hot-headed. He’s really a coward.”

Marku appears to be appear of ‘The Hitman’s’ hit list but he isn’t the only name the 26-year-old has dropped. Conor Benn is another and Josh Taylor joined the party on Saturday.

“I’m sick calling guys out,” adds before stressing he just wants the chance to prove he is world-level.

“I’ve been looking for a step up for a long time. I’m one of the most avoided fighters in Ireland and in England. I’m just looking for that one fight to break through and show what level I’m at.”

McKenna was speaking after successfully registering a step-up knockout win over recent British title challenger Tetley.

There was some pushing and shoving as well as words exchanged at the weigh-in but the English fighter certainly earned the Hennessy Promotion’s fighter’s respect in the ring.

“I hit him with some great shots, I don’t know how he took some of them. You can just see he is a real fighter and he wants to fight. I knew he’d be tough and hard to get out of there but I got him out of there and made a statement.

“Not many guys can maintain that high work rate and live with my fitness levels and physicality. That’s how I knocked him out, it would take a real tough guy to take that onslaught. Darren Tetley was a tough guy and he couldn’t do it.”