‘Here’s Your Chance’ – Paschal Collins calls on Golden Boy to make Spike – Teixeira

Pascal Collins has called on Golden Boy to ‘finally’ make a fight between Gary Spike O’Sullivan and Patrick Teixeira.

The Cork light middleweights coach and manager believes a window of opportunity has opened for a fight that looked dead in the water – and wants the promotional company to take it.

The former world champion was due to face Magomed Kurbanov in Ekaterinburg on March 26 but the fight has been postponed due to the sanctioning bodies’ recent moves to penalize Russia and Belarus.

Collins believes the development opens the door for a Brazilian Irish clash and told Golden Boy as much online.

The 37-year-old and the Brazil native, who lost a strap previously challenged for by Dennis Hogan to Brian Carlos Castano in his last fight, have been linked in the past. Indeed, after numerous back and forts, there was a suggestion they would trade leather on July 4 last year. A November meeting on the Jaime Munguia vs Gabe Rosado was then rumoured but that too never materialised.

As a result, the fight looked dead in the water until this week when Collins called for it again.

The Rebel county fighter hasn’t fought since May of last year and that keep busy win over Nodar Robakidze is his only fight since his Jaime Munguia defeat in January of 2020. The Cork man still remains hopeful he will secure a world title shot at 154lbs.