Here we go again – Farrell will attempt to debut for the FIFTH time

Ruadhan Farrell will be hoping it’s a case of fifth time lucky on a third time lucky fight bill.

The false dawn regular will attempt to debut for the fifth time on the MHD XII bill, which has had its own scheduling difficulties.

Nigh on four years after revealing he was entering the pro ranks Farrell has confirmed he will get to punch for pay for the first time in 2022.

The Belfast super featherweight has been confirmed on Mark Dunlop’s 21st fight card just weeks after it was revealed another attempt to debut failed.

After publicizing a link-up with Robbie Fylnn, Farell revealed he would fight at the Crown Plaza Hotel in Glasgow on March 12 on Probellum’s Pugilism at the Plaza 4 card.

However, that proved another false start. Farrell is now back in the blocks ready to get up and running at the Europa Hotel on the same date.

The young prospect, who has semi-pro experience, has been aligned with Assassin Promotions, Boxing Ireland, Warren Boxing and Fylnn in the past and there were a number of false dawns in terms of debuts over the years.

Speaking before the latest debut date fell through Farrell assured he was certain he wouldn’t face cancellation heartbreak again.

“I can 110% say my debut will definitely happen on 12th March,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I haven’t had the best of luck with three shows getting cancelled and every debut date not going my way but I’ve put all my belief into Sam [Kynoch] and Robbie [Fylnn]. They won’t let it happen again, they have given me their word on that.”

Topping the MHD XII bill will be Colm Murphy, while Matthew Fitzsimons, John Cooney and Jason Harty also appear.