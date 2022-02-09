Here are Some of the Top Boxers in History

If you want to find out about some of the finest boxers in history then you have come to the right place. Here you can find out about some of the best men to ever grace the ring while also being able to really explore why they are so popular in this day and age.

Source: Pexels (CC0 License)

Archie Moore

Archie Moore is known as being the Mongoose. He is a reigning heavyweight champion. He holds the record for the most knockouts ever and the secret to his success, he believes, is trying to make sure that he exercises his mind and that he never keeps track of time. He believes that this helped him to take things to that next level and that it also helped him to rocket his success. If you look at the boxing odds from back in the day, you will soon see that he was a continual favorite to win his bout, regardless of the opponent.

Bernard Hopkins

Another top favorite would be Bernard Hopkins. He had a career that spanned over 28 years, and he was also known as being the executioner. He managed to hold a lot of world championships and he did so at the lightweight band and the middleweight band. He then managed to take out Oscar de la Hoya and this landed him the famous WBO title. At the time he was actually the only male boxer to have held the titles in four boxing bodies. He then won another title in the year 2011 and at this point, he was the age of 46. This gave him the title of being the oldest boxer in the history of the sport to hold a championship.

Joe Louis

Joe Louis is known as being the Brown Bomber. He was one of the very first black sporting professionals to get a national hero status and he managed to get a victory over Max Schmeling. During this time, he managed to defend his title a total of 25 times, and he is also the longest-reigning heavyweight champion. As if that wasn’t enough, he was actually the first sporting professional to be shown recognition by the US Postal Service. He was given a commemorative stamp to mark his efforts.

Muhammad Ali

This professional is known for being one of the greatest boxers to ever grace the ring. Not many people can overtake him, especially when you look at his political influence and his cultural influence. The record he has was affected when he outright refused to fight in the war against Vietnam. His comeback fight was impressive to say the least. He was an ambassador for peace and then he received the highest civilian honor as well which was incredible for someone like him. He is truly one of the best and it is said that he is going to be a very hard man to overtake. The only boxer to come close would be Floyd Mayweather, who is making quite the name for himself right now.