Hennessy reveals McKenna and McGinty Irish show plans

Once the time is right Mick Hennessy will bring the McKenna brothers and Brett McGinty back to Ireland.

The Hennessy Sports boss has confirmed he has Irish plans and hopes to run shows with his three Irish prospects at the fore.

The Londoner with Irish roots ran shows in Ireland before and promoted the last Irish heavyweight title fight when he put on Tyson Fury versus Martin Rogan at the Odyssey Arena in 2012.

He now plans to return to these shores with WBC youth world champion Aaron McKenna, ‘The Hit Man’ Stevie McKenna and McGinty.

There were suggestions Belfast was explored as an option for December before the Channel 5 promoter elected to go to Crystal in London.

It’s clear Ireland is on the radar and when the time is right the promoter will bring his Irish trio home.

“I’m waiting for the right moment,” Hennessy said.

“With the three boys, I am definitely going to be making a move on Ireland for sure. It’s only a matter of time because they’re all loved in their communities and my son Michael is obviously of Irish heritage and he’s done most of his boxing in Ireland (at St Monica’s ABC in Newry) and is well known there.”

The McKenna’s Aaron and Stevie have made it clear they would like to fight in their home county of Monaghan, while McGinty is Donegal keen, it’s more likely Belfast would host any return home for the Hennessy fighters.