Hennessy hails mind blowing McKenna brothers

Experienced promoter Mick Hennessy has had his mind blown by the potential of the McKenna brothers.

The Hennessy Sports boss has signed the marauding Monaghan duo to long term contracts and is confident he has future ‘superstars’ on his hands.

Having promoted the like of Tyson Fury and Carl Froch early in their career the London based promoter knows what a prospect look likes – and he recognizes the kind of promise Stevie and Aaron McKenna have shown.

“When do you get two brothers who are that good?” said Hennessy.

“To have two incredible, world-class fighters with so much potential is mind-blowing really. I see serious, serious potential there and I’ve seen it with a lot of other top fighters at this early stage in their career.”

“What I love about Stevie and Aaron is that they’ve got all this talent, this pedigree, this desire, but they’ve got the work ethic to back it up,” he adds

“Normally you see talented fighters but there are flaws. These lads tick all the boxes, they’ve got serious potential to become superstars.”

Hennessy suggests people within the game know just how good the well travelled regular sparers are – and he notes it’s his job to make sure the wider public learn of their talents over the coming years.

However, he is aware the path to the top can be pot hole packed, and the promoter, who also looks after the career of Brett McGinty, is determined to ensure they steer of any road bumps.

“If I pick the wrong opponent for them now, they could potentially get turned over so I want to prepare them so they can deal with every style, every size, aggressive fighters, box-fighters, movers,” he adds.

💪 "They're watching Marvin Hagler, Roberto Duran and Sugar Ray Leonard tapes."@warriorway1 on how the McKenna brothers have been taking tips from legends of the past to take themselves to the next level. #ChamberlainPrasovic | Friday, 10:30pm | @Channel5Sport pic.twitter.com/SWoh0mHAqc — Hennessy Sports (@HennessySports) December 7, 2021

“I want them to be prepared so that when they become world champions they hold onto their titles and have incredible careers. So we’ll start with the youth titles and build on that.”

The brothers fight for world youth titles in London this weekend and if they manage win them live on Channel 5, Hennessy knows he will have trouble trying to persuade them to remain patient.

“The hard thing for me is going to be holding them back because they want to fight anyone and everyone right now – my job is to hold them back and get the right fights at the right time for them.”