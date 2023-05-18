Heavy Puncher – Lee Reveals Donovan Hits Harder than Fury and Parker

Paddy Donovan isn’t just heavy-handed he is heavyweight handed proclaims Andy Lee.

The former middleweight champion of the world says the Limerick southpaw is pound for pound the hardest puncher he has taken on the pads, a compliment which becomes much more significant when you consider the Kronk graduate trains former heavyweight champion of the world Joseph Parker and is part of WBC world champion Tyson Fury’s team.

The former underage standout is known for his unique stylish approach but Lee assures there is plenty of power to go with that panache.

In fact, ‘The Real Deal’ packs such a punch he is regularly dropping sparring partners.

Make sure to be there early to watch me take on England's Sam o Maison. I will be in the ring at roughly 5:30pm Irish Time.

“He is up against Sam O’Maison who will probably be his best opponent, he recently fought Dalton Smith,” Lee began of the fighter he manages.

“Paddy can punch! I hold pads for everybody, Joseph Parker, Tyson Fury all of these fighters and none of them hit as hard as Paddy. It’s hard to get him sparring never mind opponents. He can box and has a bit of flair about him. Get in early and watch after Gary [Cully] the next face of Irish boxing,” he adds.

Cully agrees and points out the Limerick fighter could, as he did against former world champion Manuel Vaquez last year, register a career-changing statement win.

“Paddy is a special talent, we’ve done some rounds of sparring and trained together. He’s got his moment like I got with Miguel Vazquez last year and he’s got to go in and put on a show. I believe he is the next up-and-coming star in Irish boxing after myself.”

Photo credit Mark Robinson Matchroom