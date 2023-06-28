Heartbroken Amy Broadhurst May Consider Pro Move

A ‘heartbroken’ Amy Broadhurst says she may consider turning pro after failing to qualify for the Olympics today.

The World, European and Commonwealth gold medalist always faced an uphill battle, as she competed two weight classes above her natural weight at the European Games.

The former underage standout still came to within one step of scaling the mountain losing out via a 3-2 split decision to Team GB’s Rosie Eccles in a tight tense all action Olympic qualification fight.

The defeat really hit the southpaw talent hard and speaking directly after she pondered whether or not she’d ever fight as an amateur again.

“Heartbroken isn’t the word,” she said online. “I always thought my destiny was the Olympic Games, iIbelieved I was born for boxing, I was to be an Olympic champion and that’s not the way it’s gone for me.

“I don’t know what’s next. I don’t know if I’ll ever strap an amateur glove around my hand again or if I’ll go pro. But I just want to say thank you to everyone who showed me support over the years. Thank you for standing by me through the highs and lows. Thank you to my family and the Irish coaches for everything.”

This Olympic cycle has proved difficult for the Dundalk fighter. She has been the world’s best 63kg boxer over the last 18 months but that isn’t an Olympic weight class and at 60kgs Ireland have reigning Olympic champ Kellie Harrington, who qualified for Paris today.

That meant Broadhurst, who was speaking through real disappointment today, has had to try and qualify at six kilos above her natural weight, something which understandably has proved a frustration.

However, she came within touching distance of realizing her childhood dream and many argue she should put the Olympic dream on ice rather than scrap it.

The fighter, who has the talent and the style to be a sensation in the pros, has two more chances to reach Paris via qualifiers next year.

Indeed, she would be highly fancied to qualify especially as the top four in Europe won’t be competing as they have already secured a Paris place.