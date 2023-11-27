‘Heartbroken’ Young Irish talent withdraws from World Junior Championships after drawing Russia

‘Heartbroken’ Tegan Farrelly is looking to make the most of her time in Armenia despite the fact her World Junior Championships were over before they begun.

As was the case with the European U22 team, the World Junior team has agreed to a ‘withdraw if you draw Russia or Belarus’ policy.

So just like Kian Hedderman, Gavin Rafferty and Evelyn Igharo did in Budva, the Dundalk fighter withdrew in Yerevan when she got Russian opposition in the first round.

The bantamweight was due to face Russian opposition on Sunday but didn’t box due to the IABA’s policy.

The teen prospect, a four time Irish champion, was obviously disappointed but is determined to make the most of her experience and support her teammates.

“Absolutely heartbroken I’ve to withdraw from the world championships in my very first fight because I’ve drew with a Russian,” she said online.

No action for Dunboyne bantamweight Tegan Farrelly at the IBA World Juniors in Armenia.



Farrelly withdrawn from a 54kgs round of 16 bout on Sunday having been drawn against Russia’s Vladislava Silina. pic.twitter.com/kQ7fymozSd — Chris McNulty (@ChrisMcNultyDgl) November 27, 2023

“I didn’t even get 1 chance to box I’m gutted, but I’ll be here for my team and the experience”

It’s a policy that has drawn widespread criticism across the Irish boxing community, with many arguing politics shouldn’t play a part in sport – and particularly in a sport that has been so effective in making political and religious leanings irrelevant in Ireland.

However, it has also been pointed out that it’s a ‘directive’ from the government and Sports Ireland.

Team Ireland

48Kg Lauren Crinnion, Fr Horgan’s

52Kg Grace Conway, Treadagh BC

54Kg Tegan Farrelly, Dunboyne BC

60Kg Robyn Wolverson, Docklands BC

63Kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC

70Kg Mary McDonagh, Sliabh Luachra BC

48Kg Aaron Keogh, Drimnagh BC

52Kg Christian Doyle, Team Doyle BC

57Kg Patrick Kelly, Kilmyshall BC

63Kg John Donoghue Olympic, Mullingar BC

70Kg Alex Noonan Carmody, Riverstown BC

Team Manager

Anna Moore

Coaches

Brian Barry

Garry Kehoe

Amanda Spencer