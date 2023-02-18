Hearn tells English fighter he may have no option but to fight dangerous Cully

Maxi Hughes [26()-5(2)-1] may just have to come to Ireland and play the panto villain if he wants the fairy tale ending to his Cinderella story.

The IBO champ, who sparked a career revival with a surprise victory over Jono Carroll in 2020, has been offered ‘good money’ to fight Gary Cully [15(9)-0] in Dublin, provided the Kildare fighter beats Wilfredo Flores in Nottingham tonight.

The English fighter has rebuffed the initial advance claiming the man that made it, Eddie Hearn, initially advised him he had earned a bigger fight.

Matchroom boss Hearn still believes that to be the case but has told Hughes boxers don’t always get what they deserve.

The Essex promoter said he couldn’t secure the Sean O’Hagan fighter the kind of big name he asked for and thus thinks a Cully fight on the Katie Taylor homecoming card is the best option for now.

“I was trying to get Maxi Hughes a big name but we’ve failed. [Gary Cully] is a big fight for Maxi for good money and that could land on Taylor Serrano but it’s up to Maxi if he wants to take that fight,” Hearn told Boxing Social.

Nottingham, UK: Gary Cully and Wilfredo Floresn Final Press Conference ahead of their WBA Intercontinental Lightweight Title fight on Saturday night. 16 February 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“I think he does deserve a bigger fight but it’s not there. We’ve put him forward for [Shakur] Stevenson, we put him forward for Ryan Garcia , we put him forward for all those fights, unfortunately, he hasn’t quite got the name they are looking for.

“At this point, he last boxed in October, so it’s time for him to fight and it’s a lucrative offer to fight Gary Cully. If he doesn’t take it I understand. I think he does deserve a big name, his story does deserve that Cinderella ending in America but its not there. So what do want to do, do want to earn big money in a fight you believe you can win or do you want to wait?”