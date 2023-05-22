Hearn says Taylor – Cameron II is the Biggest Fight in Women’s Boxing

Katie Taylor versus Chantelle Cameron II is the biggest fight in boxing and as a result the fight to make says Eddie Hearn.

Cameron became the first woman to beat Taylor as a professional, and the first to inflict defeat on her since the 2016 Rio Olympics, when she had her hand raised in the 3Arena on Saturday night.

The British fighter claimed a 95-95, 96-94, 96-94 victory to make sure she left the lion’s den with all her light-welterweight world titles.

Such is the standing of both and such was the level of entertainment in a close enthralling fight that there was instant rematch talk.

Both Taylor and her promoter, Hearn mentioned a repeat in the ring directly after the fight, although Cameron was a little bit more coy.

Hearn also said he’d love to run it back in Dublin in the Autumn but speaking after her team pointed out the Jamie Moore trained fighter deserved a homecoming of her own.

One thing they both agreed on was that a rematch should happen and any repeat would be the biggest fight in boxing.

“Obviously I’ve to speak to Chantelle,” Hearn said when asked about the rematch just an hour after the fight.

“It was an interesting fight and I think Chantelle mentioned something interesting about fighting maybe for Katie’s [lightweight] belts.

“I don’t know what they want to do, if they want Chantelle to become a two division undisputed champion but obviously it’s going to be a massive fight. But tonight belongs to Chantelle Cameron.

“The biggest fight in women’s boxing right now is Chantelle Cameron against Katie Taylor II, basically.

“So we’ll find our way. But at the moment she deserves a break, our respect, because I believe she has to call herself the pound for pound number one after that performance, and after beating Jessica McCaskill as well.”

Hearn also praised Cameron for for backing herself to upset the odds and for the little fuss involved around her taking her shot.

“I think a lot of male fighters can learn a lot (from this), if you believe you can win sometimes you can’t let the ego get involved.

“Chantelle’s come here and never once felt the victim, ‘Oh, I’ve not got this or I’ve not got that’.

“She went, ‘I understand, she’s the star and I believe I can beat her, and if I do that I can win’.

“Now she’s beaten her. Katie was the challenger tonight, but ironically she may be the champion the next time (she fights) at lightweight.”

Dubln, Ireland – May 20: Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron, Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight. 20 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Chantelle Cameron wins by Majority decision

Former British and Irish champion Jamie Moore, who coaches Cameron, agrees a rematch should happen.

“Too many times in boxing we don’t see rematches because egos get involved or people start asking for too much money.

“That (fight) should be run back, without a doubt, and hopefully it’s on our terms this time because I think Chantelle deserves it.

“But without a doubt, Katie Taylor has done so much for the sport in terms of attracting so many girls into the sport, we’re only sat here in a way because of Katie Taylor.

“So she deserves the rematch but I think it should be done more on Chantelle’s terms.”