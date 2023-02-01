Hearn reveals Croke Park WILL NOT host Katie Taylor’s homecoming

Katie Taylor‘s [22(6)-0] homecoming WILL NOT take place in Croke Park.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn has confirmed as much when speaking to a number of outlets in New York this week.

Talk of a massive Croke Park Taylor-topped bill has been doing the rounds since April of 2021. A September 2021 rematch with Amanda Serrano [43(30)-2-1] was initially muted, only for the Puerto Rican to press pause on any return in favour of exploring her featherweight options.

However, hope of a first fight on Irish soil for the Irish Icon has reached record highs over the last few months. Serrano has signed to fight a rematch, Matchroom are keen and Team Taylor have made positive moves with regard to a sensational summer showdown.

However, promoter Hearn has raised concerns, particularly when it comes to Croke Park, with regard to cost over the last few weeks and has now confirmed the fight won’t be going to Jones Road.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Hearn he said “The cost of hire and everything involved in the event is three times hire nearly than staging it in Wembley Stadium.

“Ultimately Katie Taylor has financial demands for this fight and so does Amanda Serrano and we want to make sure we deliver on that. We’re so far out on that possibility on the cost of running that show and we’re out of time on delivering that date to the broadcaster.”

While it won’t be Croke Park, Taylor’s next fight will take place in Ireland and the Irish Icon will finally get a homecoming.

“Now we’ll be in a big arena in Dublin and then hopefully in September we revisit Croke Park.”

“It’s frustrating but I promised Katie Taylor she’d be in Ireland for the next fight and it would be the most sensational atmosphere wherever she is.

“Sooner or later you have to make a decision and make a move and the move is we have to go May 20th and unless we go now it’s going to be another moment that we miss a fight for Katie in Ireland and I’m not prepared to do it anymore.”