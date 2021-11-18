Hearn hands undefeated American to Caoimhin Agyarko

Caoimhin Agyarko [9(6)-0] will fight an undefeated American on his Matchroom debut.

The Belfast fighter will take on Noe Larios Jr [14(6)-0] at the Echo Arena on December 11.

The 24-year-old comes to the ring with his 0 intact and is more experienced than the Belfast middle considering he has had 14 fight dates.

A lot of his fights took place in Mexico and he has yet to face an opponent with a winning record but he still represents a step up for the eager to kick on Holy Trinity graduate.

Speaking online about the clash Agyarko promised ‘fireworks’ in the someones 0 has got to go clash.

The 24-year-old crossed the great British promotional divide when he swapped Frank Warren for Matchroom and Eddie Hearn late last month.

An excited Hearn wasn’t long about confirming him on the December 11 card co-featured by Katie Taylor and Conor Benn. Speaking previously, the Matchroom boss confirmed he wanted to put ‘Black Thunder’ straight into a 10 round fight of relative note before hunting down a title shot in early 2022. The DAZN aligned promoter also revealed he had Belfast plans for the exciting middle. He has delivered on the first leg of that promise much to the Holy Trinity graduates delight.

Taylor defends her lightweight titles on the card. The undisputed star trades leather with Kazakh Firuza Sharipova in what could be her last fight before she finally meets Amanda Serrano.