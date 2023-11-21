Hearn Hails Taylor as ‘The Greatest’ as 14 Foot Statue is unveiled

MATCHROOM BOXING PARTNERS FORGED IRISH STOUT ERECT 14-FOOT STATUE TRIBUTE FOR KATIE TAYLOR AHEAD OF CHANTELLE CAMERON REMATCH





Will Katie be the Redeemer?A fight week of epic proportions is underway in Ireland – with a huge 14-foot statue of Katie Taylor!



Repeat or revenge? That is the question that will be answered this Saturday at Dublin’s 3Arena – live worldwide on DAZN – as Chantelle Cameron defends her undisputed Super-Lightweight World Championship against Irish hero Taylor.



And whatever the outcome is for Taylor, there is no doubt that she will forever go down in fighting folklore as arguably the greatest of all time.



To pay homage to one of Ireland’s most decorated athletes, event partners Forged Irish Stout have erected an incredible statue in Taylor’s honour.



Katie “The Redeemer”, a 14-foot statue which mimics the look of its Brazilian namesake, was placed on Bray Head, overlooking the stunning Wicklow coastline, where Taylor’s journey began.



Taylor, born and raised in Bray, has become a global inspiration through her remarkable achievements in the world of boxing. A multiple-time World Champion and Olympic gold medallist, Taylor’s dedication to her craft and unwavering spirit has been an inspiration to millions across the globe.



The giant tribute comes ahead of Taylor’s rematch against defending champion Cameron on November 25 where the Wicklow woman will look to avenge her first professional loss to Cameron in front of a packed 3Arena. Taylor will be joined on a stacked card by fellow Irish boxers Gary Cully, Paddy Donovan and Thomas Carty.



Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn, said: “Katie Taylor is the greatest female fighter of all-time. What she has accomplished in the sport is unrivalled and I’m sure there will be several statues of her in Ireland before long! But will she be the redeemer next Saturday and dethrone the undisputed champion Chantelle Cameron? We shall soon find out. Katie will be desperate to avenge that loss but Chantelle – the best fighter on the planet right now – will be determined to prove that it wasn’t a one off. Don’t miss this one, live and exclusive around the world on DAZN.”



Fans will get the chance to see the temporary structure in the run-up to fight night as it pops up at events throughout Dublin City Centre such as the 3Arena and Temple Bar.



A smooth roasted stout by Conor McGregor, brewed in the heart of Dublin, Forged Irish Stout began life in



The Black Forge Inn but is now available in over 45 bars across Ireland while also being available in Carry Outs and BWG stores nationwide.



Taylor vs. Cameron last May marked Forged Irish Stout’s first foray into sponsorship but has since shown continued and increased support to Irish combat sports.









Doug Leddin, a spokesperson for Forged Irish Stout, said: “Bray will inevitably get a more permanent Katie Taylor statue but we felt the need to celebrate her with our ‘Katie the Redeemer’ tribute ahead of one of the biggest fights of her career. Like every Irish person we’re so proud of what Taylor has achieved and she’ll have the whole country in her corner when she steps into the ring this Saturday.”



Cameron vs. Taylor 2 headlines another huge night of boxing in Dublin, Naas Lightweight Gary Cully (16-1-0, 10 KOs) looks to get back to winning ways when he takes on Reece Mould (18-1-0, 6 KOs) for the WBA Continental Europe Title, Limerick Welterweight Paddy Donovan (11-0, 8 KOs) meets Danny Ball (13-1-1, 6 KOs)for the WBA Continental Title, Dublin Heavyweight Thomas Carty (6-0, 5 KOs) takes on Dan Garber (5-1, 1 KO) in an eight-round contest, Australia’s Interim WBC Featherweight World Champion Skye Nicolson (8-0) defends her crown against Sweden’s Lucy Wildheart (10-2, 4 KOs), Manchester’s former Super-Featherweight World Title challenger Zelfa Barrett (29-2, 16 KOs) fights Spain’s Costin Ion (10-4-2, 5 KOs) over eight rounds, Belfast’s John Cooney (8-0, 2 KOs) and Dublin’s own Liam Gaynor (10-4-0) meet for the Celtic Featherweight crown, as fellow Dublin fighter Emmet Brennan (1-0)battles Limerick’s Jamie Morrisey (5-0-1, 1 KO)for the Celtic Light-Heavyweight Title, while Guildford Super-Featherweight debutant Giorgio Visioli opens the show against Lee Anthony Sibley (3-1, 1 KO).