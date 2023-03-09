Hearn gives a massively positive Katie Taylor Homecoming update

A Katie Taylor [21(6)-0] homecoming could be officially confirmed next week teases Eddie Hearn.

The Matchroom boss claims a deal to fight Chantelle Cameron [17(8)-0] is close to being finalized and a battle of undisputed champions could be announced in a matter of days.

The all-time Irish great was initially penciled in to rematch Amanda Serrano at the 3Arena on May 20, only for her Madison Square Garden opponent to pull out through injury.

Hearn, had initially hoped to push the repeat of the ‘greatest women’s fight of all time’ back a few weeks and reschedule Taylor – Serrano 2 for June or July. However, Taylor made it clear she wasn’t for waiting and that she wanted to go home on May 20. The undisputed lightweight champion of the world called out Cameron and the Northampton native answered positively.

Negotiations to make that fight seem to have run smooth, so smooth in fact, it could be signed, sealed and delivered by next week.

“I believe that there is a good chance that we could get Taylor-Cameron over the line next week.” said the Essex fight maker.

“She [Cameron] is undisputed at 140lbs, it is a tremendous fight and Katie Taylor, looking at the Amanda Serrano injury, said ‘I want to fight May 20th’.

“We have planned that homecoming, the 3 Arena is available. We have got to agree the money on both sides, but we are not a million miles away.

Hearn also believes the undisputed light welterweight champion is a tougher fight for Taylor than New York raised Puerto Rican, Serrano.

“I think it could be a tougher fight than Amanda Serrano, Chantelle is the bigger fighter, she is very aggressive, she punches very hard, and she has believed for a long time that she wins that fight.”

It’s positive from Hearn and rumour suggests things are developing at a nice pace, but there are still concerns among the Irish fight faithful. When news broke of Serrano’s injury Hearn mentioned he was looking to do a stadium fight between Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington on May 20. Some worry a Taylor-Cameron fight may end up on that card in Nottingham or Leeds, with the more cautious fan suggesting mention of ‘DAZN approval’ is preparing a scapegoat.

However, speaking in Liverpool today Hearn confirmed the fight is being planned for ; “the same date, Ireland, 3Arena. There is work still to be done but hopefully we can give you good news next week.”