Headliner – Caoimhin Agyarko to prove he’s Belfast bill-topping material

Caoimhin Agyarko says he’ll make clear his bill Belfast bill-topping credentials when he fights Troy Williamson in his hometown this weekend.

The light middleweight takes on the former British champion in one of four mouthwatering clashes made for the Conlan Boxing and Matchroom co-promotion.

Despite the fact this bout is only ‘Black Thunder’s’ second fight in his hometown and his first since 2019, there has been regular talk of him headling in the Irish fight capital.

The 26-year-old’s links to Matchroom mean he has the promotional backing to become a main eventer in the city. He now just needs to generate fan excitement and move to the level where he is in bill-topping worthy bouts – and Agyarko says he is ready to make sure that leveling up begins on the Conlan – Gill undercard this December.

“This is a massive fight and massive opportunity for me,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s the biggest fight of my career.

“I always want to go out and impress but this fight gives me the opportunity to make a statement and make it clear that I can headline shows. My plan was always to headline shows back in Belfast, so that’s what I want going forward.”

Although he doesn’t headline this time around the Matchroom light middle is delighted to be home and even more excited to be involved in a fight that has generated so much interest.

“It means so much to be back. Plus I’m fighting on a massive card in a 50/50 fight. I’ve dreamt of nights like this.”

Williamson and Agyarko have been linked throughout the summer and have shared words online. Eddie Hearn initially wanted it for the undercard of Katie Taylor’s rematch with Chantelle Cameron but the Belfast fighter wanted a fight in between.

However, he refutes claims he wanted a ‘warm-up’ telling Irish-boxing.com he wanted a ranked fighter before taking on Williamson.

“I never said I wanted a warm-up fight. I asked for someone in the top 15/10 in Europe then Troy, there’s a difference!”

It remains something Williamson will most likely elude to during fight week, not that Agyarko cares.

“To be honest I haven’t a care in the world as to what Troy has to say.

“He’s a good fighter he’s proved that at domestic level. I know what he brings to the table but I believe the best Caoimhin Agyarko beats the best Troy and I’ll show that on the night.”