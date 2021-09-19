‘He Will Blow Up’ – Team Anthony Joshua Tell Fans Not to Sleep on Dublin Heavyweight

Team Anthony Joshua have backed Thomas Carty [1-0] to have a successful heavyweight career.

The heavyweight champion of the world drafted in the Irish southpaw for sparring once it was confirmed he would be defending his titles against noted lefty Alexander Usyk.

The Pascal Collins trained big man, who got his pro career off to a successful start by outpointing solid Georgian Richard Pkhakadze in Belgium in May, spent time in camp with the Olympic gold medal winner over the summer playing a part in preparations for the massive three belt heavyweight clash – and it seems ‘The Bomber’ impressed.

The man that manages the WBA, WBO and IBF world titleholders camp David ‘KD’ Ghansa revealed Carty faired well, indeed he did well enough for the key Team Joshua member to predict the Murphys Boxing big man will one day be a problem for big-name heavys.

“Great guy, very good. He’s Irish so you know he is a warrior,” said Ghansa.

“He came and put in a real shift and gave Anthony that work.

“People need to tune in to Carty – he will blow up, he will cause these guys problems, and his chance will come.”

Carty was also part of Derek ‘Del Boy’ Chisora’s camp ahead of his fight with the Ukrainian last year – and just like Caoimhin Agyarko is with regard to Canelo – appears to be the go-to spar for fighters preparing to fight the former undisputed cruiserweight world champion.

In saying that he is under no mimic Usyk orders, which suggests he has similar natural attributes to the talented Olympic medal winner.

“Nobody has asked anything in particular of me,” he told Sky Sports when asked about sparring.

“I am left-handed and I’m light on my feet, I utilise a lot of movement, so I naturally emulate Usyk,” he added before discussing life in Camp Joshua and what it’s like to share the ring with one of boxing’s biggest stars.

“No ego whatsoever. Sparring is just sparring. There are no liberties taken. You can feel the intensity of the training. Everybody is here to work. You can feel the vibe and the atmosphere. Joshua is a gent. He’s a normal bloke, nothing crazy. He’s the heavyweight champion but he’s just an average bloke. A really nice fella. I have the same goals. Iron sharpens iron.”