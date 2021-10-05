“He needs me a lot more than I need him’ – Jake Hanney responds to ‘desperate’ Deco Geraghty’s call-out

Jake Hanney [6(5)-2(1)] believes there is an air of desperation to Declan Geraghty’s call out.

‘Pretty Boy’ made it known he would step in late notice and fight his fellow Dub on Saturday’s Celtic Clash 12 after it emerged Hanney’s fight was canceled.

The bout didn’t materialize but it’s a surprise potential pairing that both parties have suggested may make sense in the near future.

Hanney has made it be known he has no issue with the fight but doesn’t want to build up fan hopes, suggesting it’s all ‘just talk’ at the minute.

The now Crumlin trained light welter also says the callout approach the slick southpaw has taken of late is a sign of a fighter with no options, a problem he says he doesn’t have.

“Look 100 percent I’ll take it. Believe me when I say that but I don’t want to bleedin’ calling people out,” Hanney starts reluctantly.

“He said he’d fight me and he said it because MTK aren’t backing him and he has no one to put him on shows. It’s different for me I’ve options. What does he bring to the table. He is just desperate to get fights.

“I’ll take that fight, I’ll sign for that no problem but I don’t like talking about it if it’s not going to happen. You get these call outs and people talk about a fight and it doesn’t happen, it’s frustrating. Deco will probably call other lads out, it’s easy to do that, but I want to talk about fights that are going to happen.”

‘The Wizard,’ who has domestic previous in the form of Tyrone McKenna and Victor Rabei, understands the matchup may capture fan attention and seems to see some value in it.



However, he stresses he won’t be rushed into making any moves, as he believes he is in a strong position with Boxing Ireland backing and offers coming over the phone.

“From my point of view I’m in the gym, I’m training hard, my promoters and managers are the only ones running shows in Ireland at the minute, so he needs us more than we need him.

“I’m happy to engage, me and Deco have been around the block, I know him a long time, we sparred a lot and it would be a good fight. He just has to understand I’ve options and I don’t want to be wasting time talking about fights that might not happen. Put it this way I’ll take the fight but I don’t want to be waffling on about it if that makes sense.”

As a fighter previously fond of a call out and some verbal sparring, the Phil Sutcliffe trained Dub says he recognizes the two weight amateur champion and former Irish International’s approach. He reveals he was only vocal at times when he couldn’t see a clear career pathway and was trying to force is way into fights as a result, something he believes his old sparring partner is doing now.

“If it’s there to be had I’ll take it. Just I used to be in that calling people out shite not now. I wasn’t in the gym then and your just searching for something doing that. That isn’t me anymore. I’m inthe gym now living the life and I’ve other things to concentrate on,” he adds before expanding on those options.

“I was offered three fights since Celtic Clash 11, one a title fight in Scotland, so I have other options and the phone is ringing. I would have fought in Scotland on a big card last night and for a title but Phil was away in Russia [at the World Military Games] and I was away getting engaged, so we weren’t in the gym together. If we were I’d be here tonight celebrating a title win. So Deco, isn’t our only option, but we are probably his because no one is getting back to him.”

Hanney didn’t want to comment on the Inner City duo’s sparring history but did hint their most recent spar went his way.

“He was my first spar when I signed with MTK and both of us know what happened.”

The 32-year-old was speaking after an exhibition bout with Domnic Donegan and is back in the game after a number of false dawns.

The man also noted for scoring goals for his local amateur football team looked set for stardom in Australia where he was picking up awards after just three fights. He was handed TV chances when he came home but lost to Belfast’s McKenna and Dublin rival Rabei – and has had breaks from the game in between.

He reveals he wasn’t treating the game with respect during those times, something that’s changed now.

“Everyone knows I wasn’t living the life before, it wasn’t just not doing things right it was doing things totally wrong. I used to think I’d get by on talent. I never listened to the phrase ‘hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work’.

“I tell you what know it now and I know what I need to do. I’m committed and in the gym and everyone can see the difference in me, even in terms of not calling people out, you do that when you’re not focused and not trusting in the process. It’s a bit desperate,” he adds seemingly turning things back to Geraghty [20(5)-5(4)]. “I’ve low mileage as a pro and Phil is the best trainer I’ve ever trained with and we have a lot of options that’s all I’ll say.”