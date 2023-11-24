‘He had it easy’ – Trips to the trenches give Liam Gaynor an advantage over John Cooney

Liam Gaynor suggests, that while he knows what it’s like to dig deep, John Cooney has never had his hands around a shovel.

‘The Kilnamanagh Kid’ says his BBBofC Celtic title opponent is in for a rude awakening when they trade leather on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s massive rematch with Chantelle Cameron.

The eagerly anticipated Dublin versus Galway has been billed as a 50-50 clash but Gaynor believes he goes into the title fight with a distinct advantage.

The Bolton-based Tallaght man says the fact he has all Irish experience boosts his chances massively.

The 25-year-old has shared the ring with Colm Murphy in BUI Celtic and Irish title fights over the last 12 months as well as the undefeated Levi Smith, and although he didn’t win those fight he believes they leave him better equipt than the Galway fighter going into the bout.

“He is a tough southpaw. I know he’ll come forward and try to test me, but I’ve been tested a lot more than he has and I think that will show on the night,” Gaynor told Irish-boxing.com.

“The Irish fights I’ve had will definitely stand to me. I know what it’s like to dig deep, he hasn’t dug deep before. He has had nine fights and he’s had them easy. I’ve taken tests and paid my dues and now I’m ready.”

Dublin, Ireland – November 23: John Cooney and Liam Gaynor Final Press Conference ahead of their Celtic Featherweight Title fight this weekend. 23 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

The fight is Gaynor’s first in Dublin since he fought Krzysztof Rogowski in City West as a teenager in 2017.

Coming home is massive for the Dub and the fact his homecoming plays out on a Matchroom-promoted Taylor top card makes it extra special.

“it’s brilliant. I’m buzzing. I haven’t fought here in six years so it’s a homecoming for me. It’s a dream come true. It’s like my world title shot,” he adds before claiming he will make the most of the platform afforded to him on Saturday.

“I’m going to capulat myself off this fight.”