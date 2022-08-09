‘He doesn’t really want the fight’ – Rocky Fielding questions Padraig McCrory’s intentions

Rocky Fielding [30(18)-2(2)] says Padraig McCrory [14(8)-0] doesn’t want to fight.

The Belfast super middleweight broke his ‘no callout’ rule late last year when he dropped the name of the former world title holder and called for a dust up.

Rumour then suggested the Liverpool fighter had rejected any advances Team McCory made his way. It was believed he felt ‘The Hammer’ was a somewhat high risk very low reward option and steered clear as a result.

Still ‘Rocky from Stocky’s’ name came up again pre and post McCrory’s entertaining and impressive win over Marco Antonio Periban

at the SSE Arena on Saturday night – and this time Fielding did respond.

The British fighter claims he has never received any contact re a fight with the big punching Dee Walsh trained super middle. In fact, he went as far as to suggest McCrory is using his name for publicity and doesn’t want the fight.

Speaking online he said:

He been calling me last few months, still no one has called 🤷🏻‍♂️ going for the European isn’t he, he doesn’t really want the fight 👍🏻 https://t.co/vEOsW76k9f — Rocky Fielding (@Rocky87Fielding) August 7, 2022

Regardless of what Fielding said about the Conlan Boxing fighter the response is positive, it links the pair further and shows the 34-year-old is on his radar.

McCrory also has a very interesting alternative option. He is mandatory for the EU 168lb title and could challenge Gustave Tamba next.

The fight goes to purse bids this Thursday and if Conlan Boxing win them McCrory could challenge for that title on top of a Belfast show.