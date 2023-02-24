‘He dissed me big time’ – Motivated McCarthy says McCormack mistook silence for weakness

Craig McCarthy [9(2)-1(1)-1] says Graham McCormack [8(1)2(1)] made a huge error have mistaken his silence for weakness – and promises it will be him and his supporters who will be celebrating loudly come April 8.

The pair have been on a collision course for quite some time but in recent weeks McCormack queried whether they would, in fact, collide. The Treaty fighter stressed the fact the Waterford native had gone quiet on a potential all-Munster meeting was because fearful of taking the fight.

‘Built2Last’ points out the Limerick side of a fight, now made for Waterford and April 8, was greatly mistaken and made a huge error in getting loud with his concerns.

The Deise fighter didn’t take too kindly to his fighting spirit being questioned, revealing he was silent out of respect for Seamus Devlin, who he successfully came back from serious injury with victory over last weekend.

“No matter what I was always going fighting G-Train. I don’t back away from no man, never have never will, it’s not in my DNA to walk away from a fight. G-Train was asking if I was fighting man, well April 8th you’re gonna’ meet a fighting man,” he says when speaking toIrish-boxing.com.

“I didn’t respond when I was in camp for my last fight because… f**k off why would I? I keep it in the moment and at that moment Seamus Devlin was on my mind nobody else. If I looked ahead I’d miss what’s in front of me,” he adds before stressing he is now on track to meet ‘G-Train’. ” I stay in my lane and now G-Train is in my lane so I have to smash through him at all costs.”

The Ring King’s fighter, who is advised by his brother, has respect for the Shaun Kelly trained fighter and things have always been polite between the duo – but he admits he goes into this fight upset and with a point to prove.

“I see G-Train as a pure honest fighting man and I respect that. I see he is willing to fight any man. But he’s made a statement that I’m not a fighting man. He dissed me big time and I will show him what I’m made of come April,” he adds before suggesting the Limerick 35-year-old should be the favourite going into a fight on McCarthy’s home turf.

” In fairness to him he’s been active and flat out the last year while I’ve been hoping around on metal leg. Realistically he probably more ready but it’s all about on the night.”

McCarthy also dismissed suggestions that home advantage brings pressure with it. He claims he planned to rebuild this year and recover from the leg break before exploring domestic options, so to have such a fight is a bonus.

“I feel zero pressure for this fight as me and my advisor, who is my brother, had a plan for the year that didn’t involve a big fight. We planned to build back up with 3 fights. after a year off through my injury. But this fight came and changed our plan. I’m the type of person who is open to absolutely everything and anything.”