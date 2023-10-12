Having a Ball – Paddy Donovan set to fight English Champion on Taylor Undercard

Paddy Donovan is set for an intriguing Ireland versus England clash on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s rematch with Chantelle Cameron in Dublin on November 25.

When speaking to Irish-boxing.com earlier this month, Matchroom Chairman Eddie Hearn said the Limerick southpaw was a ‘maybe’ for the bill. However, Irish-boxing.com understands the stylish southpaw will fight on a Matchroom card for the first time since officially signing for the promotional outfit next month and will do so in an interesting fight.

‘The Real Deal,” who initially looked set for a mouthwatering clash with Australian-based Dublin entertainer Darragh Foley, but that fight didn’t come to fruition. He will now trade leather with Danny Ball instead.

Ball represents another step up for the Andy Lee-mentored welterweight. Like his previous opponent Sam O’Maison, the English fighter has fought for the British title and has proven himself domestically capable.

Dubln, Ireland – May 20: Paddy Donovan v Sam O’Maison. 20 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Paddy Donovan ring walk.

He has a draw with recent Sean McComb foe Kaisee Benjamin on his slate, knocked out two-time British title challenger Tom Cartwright, and is the only man to beat soon-to-be Commonwealth title challenger Sam Giley.

He also managed to pick up the English title in his last fight, stopping Jamie Robinson en route to being crowned champion.

The undercard has yet to be confirmed although Gary Cully will be in a big fight, as will Thomas Carty, while Emmet Brennan and Jamie Morrissey are set to face off in an interesting all-Irish clash.