Hatton hails Taylor – Serrano as an all time great

Katie Taylor’s epic bout with Amanda Serrano is one of the best fights of all time according to British fight legend Ricky Hatton.

With awards season fast approaching the first female fight to top a Madison Square Garden bill is a cert to make Fight of the Year lists across the board and deservedly so claims the ‘Hitman’.

Indeed, Hatton is adamant the ‘Greatest Women’s Fight of All Time’ should be in contention for FOTY regardless of sex and argues it’s up there with some of the greatest ever fights.

Speaking to Fair Betting Sites Hatton said, “Never mind one of the best fights for ladies, but one of the best fights period! It was incredible. What a flagship fight for ladies boxing.”

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn hopes to make the rematch for Croke Park in late Spring or early Summer.

“Katie Taylor at Croke Park, basically we’re all over it. It’s the only thing we want to do. We’re negotiating at the moment with Most Valuable Promotions. We’re closing in on a deal,” Hearn said recently.

“Serrano could fight for undisputed [featherweight champion] as well against Erika Cruz in early February. We want to make it happen. Croke Park, we’re doing everything we can and I think we’ll make it happen.”

Speaking in more general terms about women’s boxing Hatton, who coached Brett McGinty, added: “I was very fortunate to go to the Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall fight in London where it was an all-ladies bill. The standard of ladies boxing now is incredible.

“They’ve come such a long way since when it started and I must admit I wasn’t a fan of ladies boxing when it first started out. I just didn’t like the ladies beating each other up with blood all over their faces, I just wasn’t a fan. But if ladies want to do boxing, just like the men and it’s a passion and dream for them, then they deserve just as much of a chance as the men to go and fulfil and go for those dreams.

“Although I wasn’t a fan early on, I think ladies deserve their chance just the same as men go and reach for the stars and go and fulfil their dreams. The way ladies boxing has taken off now from a few years ago is absolutely incredible.

“I actually train a lady boxer, Chloe Watson, who boxed on Saturday night (Saturday 26th November). She’s four unbeaten now and she boxed in the GB Team years ago. She won multinational titles and boxed at multi-nation tournaments, so I’ve got high hopes for Chloe. Ladies boxing now, it really is top drawer.”