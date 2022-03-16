Hatt’ll Do Nicely – Liam Gaynor Targets Matchroom’s Latest Son of a Legend

Liam Gaynor [8-1] doesn’t think Campbell Hatton [6(2)-0] will take the bait and bite.

The Tallaght lightweight dropped the name of the Matchroom star after his eighth career win on Saturday, stating he would love a fight with the son of legend Ricky Hatton and get some air time on DAZN in the process.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com since, the Kilnamangh Kid re confirmed interest in a meeting with the often called out novice pro – but believes he would prove too much a risk for the Manchester prospect at this stage of his career.

“I would like the Campbell fight but he won’t bite,” Gaynor said.

“Maybe in a year or so?”

Hatton would afford the Bolton based fighter a chance to attract some mainstream attention and it would be a good time to get the star name.

However, with Hatton unlikely, Gaynor does have more traditional progression plans. The 24-year-old has targeted titles and is eyeing up a BUI Celtic strap or an Area title in England.

“I would definitely like another step up of opponent or even a title shot next I will need to sit down with my team and discuss my options.”

Gaynor was talking after registering a career best win over Johnny Phillips. The Dub outpointed the game and prepared Brit over six and was very happy with how he performed in a step up bout.

“I felt I showcased what I can do as a boxer and a fighter in that fight. I started off boxing and switched to fighter mode when it was needed which I feel will benefit me as I step up in class,” he adds.

“I definitely think it was one of the hardest fights of my career but still made it easy for myself by boxing him and not being drawn into the fight for long periods of time.”

The referee scored the fight in Gaynor’s favour by a round, commenting on that he adds,

“In there I felt he may have nicked round 4, as he caught me a few clean shots but rewatching it I thought I won all 6. But that’s the boxing game at the end of the day the judges can see something completely different. I know I still have plenty to learn and do as a boxer from my performance on the weekend so I will be straight back to training and onto the next one.”