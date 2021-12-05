Harty Party – Young Limerick prospect wins in Scotland

Jason Harty doubled his professional win tally in Scotland tonight.

The European Schoolboy silver medallist and European Junior champion fought for just a second time as a pro in at the Leisure Centre, Inverness, Scotland on Saturday and strolled to another one-sided win.

The 20-year-old dropped his opponent twice en route to a wide points win, the Limerick fighter eventually announced as a 40-34 winner.

The fighter who won National Elite honours as a teen dropped his opponent in the first and third sessions but was taken the distance.

It’s the second time Harty has had his man on the floor since turning over, he also dropped Kearon Thomas during his debut earlier this year.

Saturday’s fight is the former Frank Warren promoted fighter’s first with Northern Sporting Club and speaking previously he revealed he was confident it will be a successful working relationship with the Aberdeen run boxing outfit.

Young Limerick prospect Harty has been sparring Tommy Fury in the build-up to Saturday’s bout fight and the English fighters clash with Jake Paul next weekend.

The former underage standout said Fury gave him good rounds – and he backed the Brit to have too much by way of skill for Paul.

“It was good to spar Tommy,” he said. “He is big and heavier than me so they were good round to get before my fight this weekend. After sparring him I think Tommy will out-box Jake Paul when they fight.”

The win sees Harty improve to 2-0/