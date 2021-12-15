‘Harry Potter Scar’ – Steven ‘Wizard’ Ward shares the extent of fight-ending cut

Steven Ward has shown the extent of the cut that brought about the early end of his fight on Saturday night.

The Belfast cruiserweight traveled to Kazakhstan to take on the Olympic and World Championship medalist who started pro-life in an impressive fashion – and came home without the win but with a ‘Harry Potter’ scar to mark the occasion.

‘The Quietman’ gave a good account of himself at the CSKA Sport Complex in Almaty but ultimately suffered a second career defeat.

The fight was stopped early – in the seventh – but due to a cut rather than a knockdown. An accidental elbow opened a serious on the Jamie Moore trained fighter. In fact it was bad the fight had to be stopped and went straight to the scorecards.

At that stage all three judges had Ward trailing 70-62 and he lost on points as a result.

Ward showed the extent of the damage online today, thanking the doctor who patched him up with external and internal stitches.

It was a solid enough performance against a much-decorated amateur who looks to have a bright pro future and Ward suggests it was just about to get better.

Reflecting on proceedings he claims he was operating in third gear and had planned a strong finish.

Speaking online Ward said: “Nearly home, last night didn’t go the way we wanted, gutted as I believe in the later round I had so much more to give, not saying id have KO’d him but I was only in 3rd gear, anyway.”

The Belfast cruiserweight compared his scar the famous lightning bolt one Harry Potter wears on his forehead, something Ryan Burnett also did in the past.