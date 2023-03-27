Harrington would love to fight ‘down the road from my gaf’ on Taylor Homecoming Card

Kellie Harrington says she would ‘bite the hand of someone’ for a slot on Katie Taylor’s Homecoming undercard.

Harrington’s fellow Olympic gold medal winner and undisputed lightweight champion of the world fights at home for the first time on May 20.

The Matchroom promoted DAZN broadcast clash against the undisputed light welterweight champion of the world Chantelle Cameron plays out at the 3Arena, a venue very close to Harrington’s Portland Row address.

Asked if she would compete in an exhibition if invited the Olympic champion said “Absolutely!

“I’d never thought of it until it was mentioned there but, if I was asked, I’d bite the hand of someone to fight down the road from my gaff,” she admitted before stressing her willingness to appear isn’t a declaration she wants to turn over.

“But as an amateur,” Harrington stressed. “Never as a pro, always as an amateur.”

Taylor, herself, competed in an exhibition at the same venue on a famous night in Irish sport.

The trailblazing star fought on the undercard of Bernard Dunne’s epic world title with Ricardo Cordoba on March 21, 2009.

It’s something Harrington would like to emulate but not something she expects to happen.

“I doubt I will be fighting by the way,” she said.

Irish-boxing.com understands when Croke Park was the venue and there was concerns about selling out as well as nigh on unlimited space on the bill, Team Taylor had considered making a match of amateur world champions and offering Harrington and Amy Broadhurst the chance to fight each other.

What would possibly be the biggest Irish amateur fight of all time, more so if it was in a competitive setting, is unlikely for May but could be on the table if Croke Park becomes an option again later in the year.

Harrington was speaking at the launch of Spar’s €60,000 Community Fund which will invest €60k back into local communities to drive positive change.

Six local community clubs, groups or programmes will be rewarded with €10,000 each, along with the chance to meet the 2020 Olympic Champion and take her on in a fun series of challenges.