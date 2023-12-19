Harrington Eyeing Another Gold for Ireland at Paris 2024 Olympics

Irish boxer Kellie Harrington has emerged as a force to be reckoned with following massive achievements on both national and international stages.

The 34-year-old has developed from a determined teenager breaking gender barriers to becoming an Olympic gold medallist.

Her story is one for the movies – an inspiring picture that will leave viewers in awe. Her triumph in Tokyo made her a boxing sensation, and she has now set her sights on Paris 2024.

The boxing community in Ireland is buzzing about her potential to claim another gold medal in France as the European nation prepares to host the Olympics for the sixth time.

Harrington won gold at the European Games earlier this year following a superb performance against Serbia’s Natalia Shadrina in the women’s lightweight (60kg) final in Krakow, Poland.

She has come a long way since claiming a silver medal in the light welterweight division at the 2016 Women’s World Boxing Championships.

Her gold-medal-winning performance in the lightweight division at the 2018 Women’s World Boxing Championships threw her into the limelight, where she has remained.

Harrington had claimed the silver medal in the lightweight division at the 2017 Women’s European Union Boxing Championships after falling to defeat at the hands of Mira Potkonen in the 60kg final.

The Dubliner also won bronze at the 2018 Women’s European Boxing Championships, but the pinnacle of her career came at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, when she clinched gold in the lightweight division.

The road to Olympic glory in Tokyo was incredibly difficult for Harrington. She faced tough competition but showed skill and jabbing precision throughout the tournament with a world of expectation on her back.

She went head-to-head with Beatriz Ferreira in the final and secured an overwhelming 5–0 victory to become Ireland’s third Olympic boxing champion after Katie Taylor and Michael Carruth.

The entire nation celebrated her achievement, with President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheal Martin extending their congratulations to the fighter for her feat.

Harrington’s success in Tokyo has naturally positioned her as a front-runner for another gold medal at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Her journey in 2020 showcased her exceptional boxing skills and ability to handle pressure. She was one of Ireland’s flag bearers at the opening ceremony, adding another feather to her already illustrious career.

Ahead of the Paris Olympics, Harrington remains focused on her training, determined to repeat her stellar performance and secure another gold for Ireland.

Beyond the boxing ring, Harrington has garnered well-deserved recognition for her achievements including being included in a stamp collection to mark International Women’s Day in 2022

She also had the honour of being the joint grand marshal, alongside Irish swimming sensation Ellen Keane, at the Dublin St Patrick’s Day parade in 2022.

The city of Dublin also recognised her accomplishments by awarding her the Freedom of the City in the same year.

Harrington’s life reflects nothing but resilience and determination. She faced adversity early in her boxing journey in Dublin’s north inner city after being initially told that the local boxing club would not accept girls.

She persisted and broke barriers, before making rapid progress in her boxing career. Her jab was honed on makeshift bags in dingy gyms but has been finetuned to a world-class standard through grit and undying passion for boxing.

Her dedication to the sport is further emphasised by her intention to return to her part-time cleaning job at St Vincent’s Psychiatric Hospital in Dublin, regardless of her performance at the Olympics. This gesture is a testament to her humility and grounded nature.

Harrington is at the centre of attention in Ireland for her remarkable journey, and there are high expectations surrounding her bid for another gold.

The betting odds are in her favour, and the Irish public will be eager to see Harrington rise to the occasion and etch her name further into boxing folklore.



