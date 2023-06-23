Hard-Boyle-d – Danny wants Tough Tests Early

Danny Boyle [1-0] is confident he can pick the KO lock this weekend and register a first career stoppage at York Hall.

The Donegal light heavyweight, who as expected was taken the distance by Robbie Chapman on his debut, says he comes to the ring bigger and stronger when he fights in London on Saturday – but points out he needs more than strength to secure a first inside the distance win in just his second pro outing.

In his short stint as a pro Boyle, who trains under former British and European champion Terry Dunstan at the Fort Galaxy Gym in London, has learnt precision can trump power and a calm approach can be more precious than an aggressive one.

As a result, he plans to layer some style onto the strength he’s gained to get the job done early this weekend.

“I feel can definitely end this fight by KO if I pick the correct shots,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’ve worked a lot on sharpening my overall technique and have massively improved on my strength. I feel it will all show on Saturday. I’m a lot more filled into the weight now and have much more power behind my punches too.”

This weekend’s fight is Boyle’s first since his late 2022 debut. The 25-year-old former Dungloe Boxing Club amateur was due to add to his experience in March but saw a fight through last minute.

The two-time Irish Colleges Champion says the frustrating cancellation didn’t deter him and he stayed in the gym regardless.

” am delighted to get back in the ring and show my skills. It was very frustrating having the last fight cancelled, especially as I had such a great camp but I’ve been consistently training since then, so it’s motivated me a lot for this one coming up.”

Boyle had a tough enough start against ‘The Camden Caretaker,’ a capable fighter with upsets on his record. Donegal’s 26th pro took massive learnings from that fight and wants a similar bout this weekend.

“The main thing I took away from my first fight was to stay relaxed and pick my shorts carefully, especially against someone who’s that experienced. You can’t rush anything at this level or you’ll risk being caught.

“I am definitely hoping for another test this week as I feel I perform at my best when the opponent is of a high level.”