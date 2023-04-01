Happy Homecoming – Jason Quigley returns with a win

Jason Quigley celebrated a happy homecoming in Dublin tonight.

The popular Donegal middleweight enjoyed home comforts for the first time as a pro as he defeated Gabor Gorbics at the National Stadium.

The Hungarian played the part of the bad house guest that never leaves, showing stubborn resistance and denying the Donegal faithful the chance to celebrate a stoppage win.

However, they did get to see a victory, Quigley’s first at the South Circular Road venue since he beat Rachid Hamani at the famous venue on May 5, 2013, and enjoyed it regardless.

Quigley dominated from the first to last bell against a fighter with better survival skills than Bear Grills and got much-needed rounds to go with his 100-90 points win.

Fight followers will now want to see the popular figure out again soon and push toward higher-profile fights.

Quigley’s first round in a ring since he was stopped by Demetrius Andrade in a WBO middleweight nigh on two years ago was an assured one. The World Championships silver medal winner looked happy to ease his way back into action, finding a home for his jab and bringing the backhand into play in the latter half of the round.

The volume increased in the second round as Quigley stalked the evermoving Gorbics and picked shots when he cornered him on the ropes.

One beautiful chopping right hand got the crowd on their feet and threatened to take the away fighter off his. Aware the veteran journeyman is as tough as they come, Quigley didn’t get over-excited, remained calm and patient, and just got about his work.

There were more big right hands in the third and Gorbics looked to be struggling with a cut on his eye.

By the fourth the constant, calm, and calculated pressure of Quigley looked to be taking its toll on a fighter who more often than not is still standing come final bell time.

Famed matchmaker and massive Quigley fan Robert Diaz called for the finish at the start of the fifth and the former world title challenger had a look – but ‘The Squirell’ wasn’t quite ready to go, once again showing the survival instincts he’s famed for.

Jason Quigley a comfortable winner over ten rounds. 20 Pro wins and his first on home soil in ten years. pic.twitter.com/l02ujQKERm — Highland Radio News (@HighlandNews) April 1, 2023

The volume increased in the sixth and Quigley looked to bring the jab back into play in the seventh as he explored ways of breaking down the well-travelled fighter.

Quigley had another look in the ninth but Gorbics shipped the shots and threw wild to all but warn the Irish fighter against getting over adventurous.

The tenth saw Gorbic have a little go but finished with Quigley pinning him in the corner and landing punches.

The stoppage didn’t come but it was a solid 10-round workout for a fighter coming off a defeat and a long lay-off.