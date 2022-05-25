Hale Yeah – Star Lightweight Reaches European Quarters
JP Hale is the latest Irish fighter to move to within one win of a European Championships medal.
The Star man became the fourth Irish quarter finalist with an eye-catching win in Armenia this afternoon.
Hale managed to scalp the #3 seed in his senior European debut, winning a closely contested battle with Finland’s Arslan Khataev.
The win means the Belfast man is just one victory away from a medal and will step onto the lightweight podium if he secures victory on Friday.
Hale success means Ireland already has four quarter-finalists in this year’s European installment. Victories for Sean Mari and Gabriel Dossen earlier today saw them join Ricky Nesbitt in Friday’s final eight bouts.
Unfortunately, team captain Adam Hession exited the tournament on Wednesday after a 4-1 split decision loss to Belgium’s Vasile Usturoi.
Team Ireland:
48kg Ricky Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda
51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin
54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s, Belfast
57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway
60kg JP Hale, Star ABC, Belfast.
63.5kg Brandon McCarthy, St. Michael’s, Athy.
67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda
71kg Luke Maguire, Esker BC, Dublin
75kg Gabriel Dossen, Olympic, Galway.
92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin
Coaches:
Zauri Antia
Dmitri Dmitruk
Damian Kennedy