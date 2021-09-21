HachBOLD Move – Kate Radomska Debuts Against Two Time European Challenger

Not quite into the deep end but Kate Radomska does dive headfirst into the pro boxing game.

The Waterford flyweight makes her pro debut on a Sam Kynoch show this weekend and starts with a potential banana skin.

The Robbie Fylnn managed St Pauls graduate will be favoured, even expected to beat, Judit Hachbold [5(1)-11(1)] in Glasgow but the Hungarian has tricky potential.

Hachbold represents a tough debut particularly over six rounds and particularly for a kickboxing convert.

The ‘Tigerres’ is well travelled, very experienced and was deemed good enough to challenge for the EBU European minimum title on two occasions.

The 28-year-old lost both those fights and generally suffers defeat when she steps up but does go the distance and has round robbing capabilities.

Again, Radomska would be favourite but again it’s not a free-hit first fight.

The choice of opponent seems in keeping with Radomska’s approach to the pro game. When the former kickboxer first turned over she made it clear she wanted to move fast and went as far as to call out Cathy McAleer in her first-ever Irish-boxing.com interview.

Speaking when her debut was confirmed and announced she said: “I’m desperate to finally step in the ring and spin some jaws,

“I’ve known I’d be making my debut on a Kynoch Promotions show at some point between August and October for quite a while now but the exact date of September 24th was only arranged in the last few weeks between Robbie and Sam Kynoch.”

“I’m so f ucking excited you have no idea!”

Belfast bantamweight Cathy McAleer won’t fight this weekend as scheduled. McAleer’s run of misfortune continues as she has seen a fight cancelled or delayed in fight week for the fourth time running. The Kellie Maloney managed fighter was set to fight in Villa Park’s Holte Suite this weekend but will now fight on October 9.