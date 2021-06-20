Gytis Lisinskas suffers defeat in European Championships

Gytis Lisinskas lost his opening European under-22 Championship bout in Italy today.

The super heavyweight, who was last seen in European Olympic Qualifier action, suffered a points defeat to Vincenzo Fiaschetti in the evening session.

Lisinskas won the first round across the board but Fiaschetti grew into the contest and won rounds two and three 4-1 to take a 4-1 decision from a hard punching contest.

Earlier on Sunday Ellie Mai Gartland exited the tournament after defeat to Paige Richardson, England’s latest prospect.

Team Ireland have four fighters remaining in the contest Adam Hession, Dean Clancy, Kiern Molloy and Jack Marley all fight for bronze medals at least tomorrow.

🥊 RESULT



A huge effort from Gytis Lisinskas who left nothing behind him,but he doesnt get the nod from the judges and bows out v 🇮🇹



Some more valuable international experienced gained & learnings to take home for the Celtic Eagles super heavy. #IABA #TeamIreland #U22Euros — IABA (@IABABOXING) June 20, 2021

2021 European U/22 Championships Roseto degli Abruzzi, Italy

June 17

Last 32

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Pete Novak (Czech Republic) 5-0

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) beat Dan Krotter (Germany) 4-1

June 18

Last 32

52kg Sean Mari (Ireland) beat Hamza Mahmood (England) 4-1

Last 16

51kg Niamh Earley (Ireland) lost to Romane Moulai (France) 4-1

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Nenad Javanovic (Serbia) 5-0

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Ireland) lost to Moreno Fendero (France)

June 19

Last 16

52kg Sean Mari (Ireland) lost Cosmin Girleanu (Romania)

56kg Adam Hession (Ireland) beat Gabor Virban (Hungary)

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) beat Eric Tudor (Romania)

91kg Jack Marley (Ireland) beat Dariusz Lasotta (Germany)

June 20th

Last 16

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Ireland) v Vincenzo Fiaschetti (Italy)

Q/Final

60kg Ellie Mai-Gartland (Ireland) lost to Paige Richardson (England)

Irish squad

51kg Niamh Earley (Ryston)

60kg Ellie Mai-Gartland (Clonmel)

52kg Sean Mari (Monkstown)

56kg Adam Hession (Monivea)

63kg Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott)

69kg Kieran Molloy (Oughterard)

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic)

81kg Kane Tucker (Emerald)

91kg Jack Marley (Monkstown

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Celtic Eagles)

Team Manager: Tara Mari

Coaches: Eoin Pluck, Damain Kennedy, James Doyle

Physio: David Cooke