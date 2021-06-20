Gytis Lisinskas suffers defeat in European Championships
Gytis Lisinskas lost his opening European under-22 Championship bout in Italy today.
The super heavyweight, who was last seen in European Olympic Qualifier action, suffered a points defeat to Vincenzo Fiaschetti in the evening session.
Lisinskas won the first round across the board but Fiaschetti grew into the contest and won rounds two and three 4-1 to take a 4-1 decision from a hard punching contest.
Earlier on Sunday Ellie Mai Gartland exited the tournament after defeat to Paige Richardson, England’s latest prospect.
Team Ireland have four fighters remaining in the contest Adam Hession, Dean Clancy, Kiern Molloy and Jack Marley all fight for bronze medals at least tomorrow.
🥊 RESULT— IABA (@IABABOXING) June 20, 2021
A huge effort from Gytis Lisinskas who left nothing behind him,but he doesnt get the nod from the judges and bows out v 🇮🇹
Some more valuable international experienced gained & learnings to take home for the Celtic Eagles super heavy. #IABA #TeamIreland #U22Euros
2021 European U/22 Championships Roseto degli Abruzzi, Italy
June 17
Last 32
63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Pete Novak (Czech Republic) 5-0
69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) beat Dan Krotter (Germany) 4-1
June 18
Last 32
52kg Sean Mari (Ireland) beat Hamza Mahmood (England) 4-1
Last 16
51kg Niamh Earley (Ireland) lost to Romane Moulai (France) 4-1
63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Nenad Javanovic (Serbia) 5-0
75kg Gabriel Dossen (Ireland) lost to Moreno Fendero (France)
June 19
Last 16
52kg Sean Mari (Ireland) lost Cosmin Girleanu (Romania)
56kg Adam Hession (Ireland) beat Gabor Virban (Hungary)
69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) beat Eric Tudor (Romania)
91kg Jack Marley (Ireland) beat Dariusz Lasotta (Germany)
June 20th
Last 16
91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Ireland) v Vincenzo Fiaschetti (Italy)
Q/Final
60kg Ellie Mai-Gartland (Ireland) lost to Paige Richardson (England)
Irish squad
51kg Niamh Earley (Ryston)
60kg Ellie Mai-Gartland (Clonmel)
52kg Sean Mari (Monkstown)
56kg Adam Hession (Monivea)
63kg Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott)
69kg Kieran Molloy (Oughterard)
75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic)
81kg Kane Tucker (Emerald)
91kg Jack Marley (Monkstown
91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Celtic Eagles)
Team Manager: Tara Mari
Coaches: Eoin Pluck, Damain Kennedy, James Doyle
Physio: David Cooke