‘Gypsy Prince’ – Paddy Donovan is coming for Tyson Fury’s throne

Paddy Donovan [7(5)-0] believes he is next in line to Tyson Fury’s throne and will one day reign as ‘Gypsy King’.

The Limerick southpaw will tonight declare himself the ‘Gypsy Prince’ as he takes to the ring in Glasgow.

The Andy Lee trained talent may keep his ‘Real Deal’ moniker but will enter the ring tonight with the ‘Gyspy Prince’ emblazoned across his gear – and it’s a title the southpaw is embracing.

It suggests he has ambitions on replacing heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury as the top traveler fighter in the world.

Fury and the 23-year-old Irish talent are stablemates of sorts, considering the Limerick native is trained by Andy Lee, who is part of Fury’s coaching set-up.

Donovan spent some time in Fury’s camp ahead of his world title victory over Deontay Wilder and impressed the last man to win the Irish heavyweight title.

Indeed, Fury has been vocal with regard to the Top Rank welters prospects, and as his ‘little brother,’ won’t mind him declaring he is next in line for the throne.

The older brother of pro Edward Donovan joins Eric Donovan, Kurt Walker and Kieran Molloy on the Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall undercard tonight.

The Treaty county man returns from a hand injury against former Sean McComb and Paul Hyland foe Miroslav Serban.

Speaking ahead of the fight he suggested he would use the platform to show a wider audience what the hype is about.

“I’m ready to show why I’m one of the best young fighters in boxing,” Donovan put it plain and simple when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“Top Rank will do shows with Sky Sport and our plan is to be a main attraction, appear as often as we can and eventually become a household name.”