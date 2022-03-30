‘Guts and glory’ – Tyrone McKenna wants to go to war with Lewis Ritson.

Lewis Ritson [23(13)-2(1)] fits the bill perfectly.

A come forward big punching fight-loving aggressive battler, exactly the kind of opponent Tyrone McKenna [22(6)-3(1)-0] believes can help him entertain fight fans.

‘The Mighty Celt’ is on a mission to go down as Ireland’s greatest ever boxing entertainer. Putting on a show and winning fan favour now means more to the Belfast light welterweight than trinkets or titles.

A key element of fulfilling his ambition to delight and engage are his dance partners – and McKenna believes no one would move around the floor with him as well as the Newcastle favourite.

“One billion percent that’s a fight I’ve always fancied,” McKenna tells Irish-boxing.com when asked about the match up.

“No matter what position or rank either of us are in that’s a great fight. I look at that fight and I see two men standing centre of the ring in a war and that excites me.

“I believe it be a battle of guts and glory and who wants it more. It’s a fight where both men would be tested but I believe I would come through in the later rounds to win it.

“I’m a fan of Ritson as a fighter and that’s why I want it. I like fighters that entertain and I only want to be in entertaining fights.”

McKenna’s name continually popped up alongside a man who holds a win over Paul Hyland Jr in social media posts on Saturday night.

Throughout the 28-year-old British fighter’s fight with Dejan Zlaticanin fans were calling for a McKenna – Ritson meeting – and the Pete Taylor trained fighter thinks he knows why.

“I think fans are calling for it because they see it the same way I see it, one most entertaining fights possible for me and him.”

Amidst the online fan matchmaking, there was some Twitter promoting being done, with some suggesting the fight would be ideal for this Summer’s Feile.

However, McKenna, who recently fought Regis Prograis in Dubai, is happy to go into the Probellum fighters back yard if needs be.

“It could be in Newcastle in front of his home fans. I know he is a big draw over there and I believe I’d get massive support going for there to that fight.”

A former dance partner of McKenna’s is in high-profile action in Spain this weekend. Jose Felix, who shared a waltz so brutally beautiful with the Oliver Plunket’s product, that it was nominated for the Irish Boxing Awards Fight of the Year, takes on Sandor Martin live on DAZN.

McKenna is happy to see the Mexican get a fight of note and believes he has upset capabilities.

“I was buzzing to see Jose get another big fight..and I think he could have the beating of Sandor if he comes with the right tactics.”